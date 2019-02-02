Toddler has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A toddler is reported to have serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Raytown.

Police said the incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. at 67th and Hunter at the El Dorado apartments. Police tell FOX4 the child was in a vehicle with family at the apartment complex when they got out of the vehicle and was then struck by a driver backing out.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the child is cooperating with police.

The child was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

The Missouri State Highway patrol is investigating.