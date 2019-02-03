1 dead, 1 injured following shooting near 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a shooting early Sunday morning in the Jazz District.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 18th and Vine just before 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene they were informed by people at the scene of a shooting victim down the street at 19th and Vine.

Officers found an adult man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second man who had been shot arrived at an area hospital. Police said it appears he was shot at the same location. He is reported to be in serious condition at this time.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone that may have seen anything to contact the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS anonymously.