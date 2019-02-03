4-year-old child injured in overnight shooting at 38th and College Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition following a shooting overnight in Kansas City.

Police responded to the shooting at a home just after 11 p.m. Saturday near 38th and College Avenue.

At the home officers found the 4-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Detectives are interviewing people who were at the home at the time of the shooting to determine what happened.

Officials are not looking for any suspects at this time.