Deadly crash closes WB I-70 past Bonner Springs

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 have been closed Sunday night just past K-7 in Bonner Springs due to multi-vehicle crash where at least one person has died.

The wreck is reported to be past mile marker 214 or 206th Street in Leavenworth County, southeast of Tonganoxie.

Officials say the crash involves multiple vehicles. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.