Downtown Jackson County Courthouse to reopen Monday after flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The downtown Jackson County Courthouse is expected to reopen Monday after being closed for flooding last week from a water main break.

Officials said during the overnight hours on Thursday, Jan. 31, a large, underground water line outside of the courthouse burst. The water quickly filled the courthouse basement with about 10 plus feet of water and thousands of pound of mud and debris.

The flooding caused damage to components of almost all major operating systems in many cases, destroyed those components.

A spokeswoman said crews remain on site and work will continue for days, weeks and months ahead.

Those whose hearings were cancelled last Thursday and Friday due to the court closure downtown will receive a Notice of Hearing from the Court rescheduling their hearing.