Electric scooters put more people in hospital than bikes or walking, study shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – New research suggests electric scooters could be more dangerous than other modes of transportation.

Researchers in California recently published the findings of a year-long study related to e-scooters in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It’s believed to be the first comprehensive study on the topic.

They found that 80 percent of injuries were due to riders falling off the device and more than sixty percent of those riders had to be treated for head injuries or bone fractures.

“Most people become embarrassed when they have a scooter injury,” Dr. Dustin Neel at Truman Medical Center said.

Doctor Neel said they've seen similar injuries in Kansas City, including a patient who ruptured their spleen and needed surgery. He said riders need to remember e-scooters can reach 15-20 miles per hour, adding that helmets should not be optional at those speeds.

“It’s lucky that we don’t have traumatic brain injuries and brain bleeds that might even require neurosurgical emergency to fix,” Neel said.

Kansas City does not require e-scooter riders to wear helmets, but it is encouraged. Riders can be cited for riding the scooters on the sidewalk.