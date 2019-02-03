Former Royals groundskeeper has unique Super Bowl connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- George Toma, the legendary, former groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals, is in Atlanta for the Super Bowl on Sunday. In fact, he's been there for several weeks getting the field in ship-shape.

Toma has acted as head groundskeeper for every single Super Bowl. He was there for the Chiefs win in 1970, and he was hoping to paint the end zone red and gold for his favorite NFL team again this year.

Toma turned 90-years-old Saturday.

FOX4 spoke to Toma Sunday morning about his memories, some of his favorite half-time performances and about the possibility of the Chiefs meeting him in Miami for the 2020 bowl game.