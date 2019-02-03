Jazz District community reacts after overnight deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just 34 days into the year and 10 people have become murder victims in Kansas City.

The latest killing happening in the historic Jazz Disrict at 19th and Vine around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, died. His family tells FOX4 he lost his brother to gun violence less than two years ago.

Another person was shot Sunday morning at the same location. That victim went to the hospital and is reported to have serious injuries.

"This is not the first incident, and we always hope this will be the last one," Quinton Lucas said, a Jazz District resident and a Kansas City Councilman for the district. "But we deal with it far too often in this neighborhood."

What's more, Kansas City police said a large group of people saw it happen.

"A lot of it is about witnesses talking, and about people making sure they're sharing what's going on with the crime. We have a lot of different cameras around this part of the city, but cameras can't do everything."

In a way, the Jazz District is the Tale of Two Cities. It is freshly painted with bright colors at 18th and Vine. One block south, at 19th and Vine, was a murder scene.

And it continues to add to the image that the Jazz District can be dangerous after dark. Which is something the businesses try to combat every day.

"It's not lost on us that the place where this occurs in front of a boarded up building,” Lucas continued. “And a vacant lost right across the street. Those are the sorts of things that help breed crime, and allow these people to act without impunity."

Bob Kendrick of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum spoke via phone with Fox4 on Sunday. He said it’s “very disappointing and disheartening for the city and district.

"These things happen and are not isolated to one part of the city, and the Jazz District is not immune to these kinds of incidents. There is this perception that this area is dangerous. It's not reality, but it is that perception.”

Kendrick said we see this in all parts of our city.

“We want to do our best to see that these things don't happen in any part of our city.”