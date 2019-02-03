Police looking for vehicle possibly connected to deadly shooting at 19th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a vehicle in connection to an overnight deadly shooting in the Jazz District.

Police say the people inside the vehicle are believed to have been involved in the shooting that took place around 2 a.m. Sunday at 19th and Vine. One victim, a 25-year-old man still not identified, was found deceased from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Another victim arrived at an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with black door handles, sunroof, dark tinted windows and a black luggage rack. The person or persons inside the vehicle are said to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say if you locate the vehicle to contact Det. Danny Thomas, Homicide Unit, at 816-234-5204 or Daniel.Thomas@kcpd.org.

39.099727 -94.578567