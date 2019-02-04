Avila student pays it forward to track coach who never gives up on students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local track coach keeps his team up and running and they love him for it. Now one student in particular is paying it forward.

Ryan Graves said Je'Kel Smith loves track and loves helping young people reach their goals.

"He helps not giving up on me, not quitting on me when I wanted to quit on myself," Graves told FOX4 while getting emotional just before presenting Smith with the award and $400 cash. "Without him I wouldn't be here still."

