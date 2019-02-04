FBI looking for suspect who robbed Prairie Village bank

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The FBI is attempting to locate a man who robbed a Prairie Village bank Monday afternoon.

The robbery took place just before 1 p.m. at the Great Southern Bank located at 95th and Rosewood.

The suspect went into the bank and gave a demand note to the teller, according to the FBI. The suspect left the bank on foot heading north toward 94th Street with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, standing 5’8″ tall, 45-50 years old with a beard.

The FBI said he was wearing a maroon stocking cap, black winter coat and black leather gloves.

No weapons were shown and no injuries were reported.