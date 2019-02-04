Hillside Motel that sits along Blue Parkway to be demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews will begin demolishing a decaying Kansas City motel Monday.

The Hillside Motel that sits along Blue Parkway has been abandoned for more than two decades.

Residents in this area have complained for years that it doesn't just look bad, but it also attracts trouble. Not to mention the folks that add to the mess by illegally dumping their trash along the motel.

“It has been an eyesore for the nearby neighborhoods for some time and I know they will, and I will, be glad to see it go,” 5th District Councilwoman Alissia Canady said. “I know drivers using Blue Parkway every day will be happy to see it go too.”

Police officers have even issued citations to those caught down here, but the city needed to do more.