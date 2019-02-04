Jackson County Courthouse once again closed due to water line break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jackson County Courthouse is closed Monday due to an additional water line break.

The courthouse has been closed since Thursday when a large, underground water line outside of the courthouse burst. The water quickly filled the courthouse basement with about 10 plus feet of water, mud and debris.

The flooding caused damage to components of almost all major operating systems in many cases, destroyed those components.

According to the county, the courthouse is closed Monday crews needed to turn off power to the building so they could repair the second water line break.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. No additional information will be available at this time," a post on the county's Facebook page said.

The County’s Collection, Assessment and Recorder of Deeds departments also offer services at the Historic Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.