Kansas City woman’s car shredded after repair shop closes without warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of cars vanished from a Kansas City auto repair shop. The business is now boarded up, and its owners are nowhere to be found.

Aline Rembert is heartbroken and angry. She took her car to a mechanic she thought she could trust. But after weeks waiting for repairs to be completed, she's now left high and dry. Her car is gone.

Rembert worked hard and saved to buy a car all her own.

"I was so excited because I could take myself to and from work and not have to be dependent on anyone," she said.

But her 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio convertible needed some repairs. She decided to use On Time Auto off 40 Highway in Kansas City. It's a shop her daughter had a good experience with.

"I went over there at least twice a week to make sure my car was okay," Rembert said.

She got a text from the mechanic saying her car wouldn't be ready for pickup until the weekend. Her husband drove to the shop Saturday and was shocked at what he saw.

"The shop, the whole shop, was cleaned out," Rembert said.

It's now boarded up with an "out of business" and several "no trespassing" signs posted. No one answered when FOX4 stopped by and knocked.

"It's like, how can people do that to somebody? This lady I entrusted with my vehicle to do what she said she was going to do before and had done before for my daughter. But now, it's just heartbreaking," Rembert said.

A man who identified himself as the building owner told Rembert's husband that he evicted the mechanic, and that all the cars, possibly 30 or more, were taken to salvage yards.

"Oh my God, I was overcome with emotion. I started crying, you know. I didn't know what to do," Rembert said.

She called the the scrap yard, Advantage Metals Recycling, and got another piece of crushing news.

"I couldn't even speak. I couldn't even talk. I was just like dumbfounded for quite some time until like this morning when I actually found out the car had been crushed," Rembert said.

She said the scrap yard told her the mechanic had it towed in, and they cut her a check for the scrap. That's perfectly legal since Missouri law says a car older than 10 years, brought to salvage, doesn't need a title to be turned over for cash.

FOX4 tried to track down the mechanic and business owner, but both are no where to be found.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking into the incident because the person who took the car didn't own it. They could still be on the hook for theft.

And late Monday afternoon, Rembert got at least one piece of really great news. After FOX4's efforts, the salvage yard, Advantage Metals, cut her a check to cover the replacement cost of her crushed car.