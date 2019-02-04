× KC Forum: The Blend Cafe, Makeup and Acting

2019-04 I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM and right here on http://www.fox4kc.com. This week we learn about a new coffee house/cafe in Independence, it is strictly non-profit and is open to help people in the community. A stylist helps with ideas for the upcoming season.

We talk to a local actress who stars in a Sundance Film festival premiere.

https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/2019-04.mp3

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com