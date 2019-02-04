KC Forum: The Blend Cafe, Makeup and Acting
2019-04 I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM and right here on http://www.fox4kc.com. This week we learn about a new coffee house/cafe in Independence, it is strictly non-profit and is open to help people in the community. A stylist helps with ideas for the upcoming season.
We talk to a local actress who stars in a Sundance Film festival premiere.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com