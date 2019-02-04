FOX4 Forecast: Front on the move!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope you enjoyed the warm weekend because our temperatures are about to go tumbling! Our temperatures will tumble down into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Active weather returns starting Tuesday lasting through Thursday and things could get a bit messy. Winter is back in the Long Ranger... check it out in the forecast here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page