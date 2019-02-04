Lawrence man killed in deadly I-70 multi-vehicle crash

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A 21-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 70 that closed the highway for over six hours.

The crash involved five vehicles and was reported just after 4:15 p.m. on westbound I-70 just past mile marker 214 or 206th Street in Leavenworth County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The drivers of a 2017 Ford E45 (Uhaul passenger van), 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan and a passenger bus vehicle were all traveling west in the right lane of I-70 when they began slowing down or stopping due to traffic.

The driver of the Uhaul passenger van rear ended the driver of the Cruze. The impact pushed the Cruze into the Dodge Caravan, which then hit the passenger bus.

The driver of a 2017 Ford F250 was heading west on I-70 as well and tried to avoid the incident. The driver went from the left lane to the right lane striking the Uhaul and Dodge and then crashed into the barrier wall.

The driver of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 21-year-old Tristan Kiritz, of Lawrence. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

A passenger in the same vehicle as Kiritz, 21-year-old Samantha Duckett, was reported to have minor injuries. She also was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Uhaul had no reported injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as a 33-year-old woman from Beloit, Kansas, was taken to KU hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the bus was reported to have no apparent injuries. Four passengers on the bus were reported to have minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford was reported to have no apparent injuries.

The crash closed westbound I-70 from 206th Street all the way back to K-7 Highway in Bonner Springs, Kansas for over six hours as crews worked to clear the wreck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the incident.