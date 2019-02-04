Patrick Mahomes’ official MVP gear up for grabs at local Hy-Vee locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans can rep their favorite MVP now that he’s won the NFL’s most prestigious award.

Hy-Vee is now selling official Patrick Mahomes MVP gear. The Chiefs quarterback was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season Saturday in Atlanta.

The grocery chain announced Monday they have short- and long-sleeved t-shirts, baseball caps and stocking hats for sale at KC-area locations while supplies last. The apparel ranges in price from $25-28.

The Mahomes MVP II collection, produced by Ultimate Athletic, will feature several sizes and designs, including a copy of Mahomes’ signature printed on each shirt.