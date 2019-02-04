Police identify man killed in 19th and Vine shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the 25-year-old man killed in a shooting in the Jazz District this past weekend.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 18th and Vine just before 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene they were informed of a shooting victim down the street at 19th and Vine.

Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He has been identified as Jackie Johnson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second man who had been shot arrived at an area hospital. Police said it appears he was shot at the same location. He is reported to be in serious condition at this time and has not been identified.

Police are attempting to locate a white SUV that they say was involved in the deadly shooting. The person or persons inside the vehicle are said to be armed and dangerous.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They are asking anyone that may have seen anything to contact the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS anonymously.