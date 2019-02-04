× Some Chiefs fans frustrated with Tony Gonzalez after TE says Falcons ‘made my career’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs’ Tony Gonzalez was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, and afterward, he had a lot of praise for the Atlanta Falcons.

That left some Chiefs fans pretty frustrated with the legendary tight end.

Gonzalez spent 12 years in Kansas City after being drafted by the Chiefs in 1997. He spent his final five seasons before retirement with the Falcons.

During his time with the Chiefs, he set franchise records for receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and 100-yard games, and thousands of fans still today wear his jersey. In December, he was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, called the Ring of Honor.

Most, even outside of Kansas City, would argue the prime of his historic career took place with the Chiefs.

Still, in an interview Saturday night in Atlanta, he told reporters the Falcons made his career.

“You know what — Falcons, honestly, they made my career to come here. It really did,” Gonzalez said. “Nothing against Kansas City. I was there 12 years, but only three playoff games. But when I got to Atlanta, it was like all of the sudden you’re part of this winning organization. We’re on TV every week now, doing Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football games. I love it here. I love being back here.”

His high praise for Atlanta and the Falcons left some Chiefs fans frustrated with a player many have loved for more than two decades.

Some even suggested he should be removed from the Ring of Honor after his comments Saturday (though that’s unlikely to happen). Here’s a sample of some fans’ thoughts from Twitter:

What did the Chiefs do to Tony Gonzalez? Dude is a legend in this town and he’s doing nothing but destroying his legacy here — Trevor Lininger (@RockChalkTL1993) February 3, 2019

He was strategically traded to a team that could “win now” for the last few years of his career. Of course they had more success the 3 years he was there. That was the whole point. Chiefs did him a favor. He still won nothing. Terrible look for Tony G… — Ryan Taitt (@RTaitt) February 3, 2019

Tony Gonzalez may be speaking the truth, but why (now) talk so badly about the fan base/city that cared so much for him. Truth or not, bad look. Period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 3, 2019

Then on Sunday, Gonzalez posted a video to social media for Chiefs fans, captioned: “Nothing but love for the Chiefs organization and all my die hards. Wouldn’t be here without you.”

In the video, he said his interview on Saturday had been just for Falcons fans. Sunday’s video was for his Chiefs fans.

“Kansas City Chief fans, I just want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, thank you. The 12 years I spent there were fantastic. I always tell people I became a man, obviously, on the field but off the field as well out in Kansas City. The fan support I had out there was second to none. It’s diehards.”