Statewide Silver Alert issued for Nebraska man last seen in Kansas

CLAY CENTER, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old Nebraska man who was last seen in Clay Center, Kansas Sunday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says Rick L. Kubes, of Auburn, Nebraska, was last seen between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Clay Center before he left to return to Auburn.

Kubes was last seen wearing a red/white ball cap, red in the front with mesh in the back and wearing glasses and a large mustache.

He is 5’10” and weighs 175 pounds with white hair.

Auburn is about a 2.5 hour drive from Clay Center.

The sheriff’s office said he is driving a 2010 Ford Super Ranger pickup, silver in color. The back window has an “N” Nebraska sticker and a pass thru window. The front has a black bug guard. There is also a cooler and red two wheel appliance cart in the back.

The tag on the vehicle is Nebraska KUMFISH.

Kubes was in pain when he left Clay Center and was headed to the hospital in Auburn, according to the sheriff’s office. He does have a phone but is not answering it.

Anyone with information are asked to call 785-632-5601.