The key to meal prepping and an easy recipe for protein balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The key to meal prep

Setting aside time on the weekends to batch cook multiple servings in bulk ensures you have easy, delicious go-to’s during the week. Batch prepping individual ingredients (such as boiled eggs or roasted veggies) also allows you to easily throw together meals or grab healthy snacks.

For the recipes included in this program, set time aside two days per week (such as Sundays and Wednesdays) to batch cook most of your meals for the next few days all at the same time.

Then, save them in individual glass containers once they’re cooked so that you have easy grab-n-go lunches & dinners. Be sure to save the extras that you do not plan to eat this week in their own containers and freeze too. You’ll have healthy dinners ready to defrost and reheat in no time.

In addition to the meals and recipes provided, Nick Briney with Life Time Fitness also recommend batch prepping additional foods to have on hand – for snacks, emergency meals, or just back up if you’re still hungry or need something post-workout.

These are the top individual foods Nick recommends for batch prepping (necessary recipes in the appendix):

1. Rice or quinoa

2. Hard boiled eggs

3. Bacon

4. Roasted veggies

5. Chopped or sliced veggies – for snacking or quickly sautéing

6. Shredded slow cooker chicken – for salads and lettuce wraps

7. Overnight oats

8. 3 ingredient salad dressing

Meal Prep in 4 Steps:

1) Pick your day(s) to batch cook

2) Each meal needs a protein, veggie, and carb/fat

3) Save in glass containers to reduce toxins

4) Prepare healthy snacks for times between meals

60 Day Challenge at Life Time

1) Membership options that include a complimentary 60 Day registration!

2) Get your 8-week meal plan, weekly workout guide, and in-club group workout experiences

Protein Ball Recipe:

Makes 8 Balls

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup walnuts

-3 tbsp almond butter

-2 servings of collagen protein powder

-1 tbsp honey

-10 dates soaked in warm water

-1 tsp vanilla

-2 tbsp cacao powder

-1/8 tsp pink salt

Instructions:

In a food processor or blender combine all ingredients. Roll into balls and refrigerate for 20 minutes before eating. Store for up to 3 days if you can make them last!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.