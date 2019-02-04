× Young and Restless star Kristoff St. John dead at age 52

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. — TMZ is reporting that “Young and Restless” star Kristoff St. John is dead at age 52.

According to the report, a friend of Kristoff called 911 after finding his body at his San Fernando Valley, California home Sunday.

First responders told TMZ that Kristoff was already dead by the time they arrived. They also added that there were no signs of foul play.

TMZ did report that a source told them alcohol may have played a role in Kristoff’s death.

Kristoff was best known for his role as Neil Winter in “Young and Restless.” He had been on the show since 1991 and earned 9 daytime Emmy award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards.