35-year-old man from Raytown killed when he lost control of motorcycle along I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a motorcycle operator who crashed along I-70 Monday evening has died from his injuries.

According to police, 35-year-old Marcus J. Wilkinson was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on I-70 when he lost control just past Manchester Trafficway.

Investigators said Wilkinson, who is from Raytown, Missouri, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but still sustained severe head injuries. He died at a local hospital.