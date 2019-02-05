59-year-old Richmond man killed in 2-vehicle head-on crash

RICHMOND, Mo. — A 59-year-old Richmond, Missouri man was killed following a two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on Garner Road, just north of west 120th Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2010 Kia Rio was traveling south on Garner Road in the middle of the roadway when they struck the driver of a 2000 Ford E250 head-on that was heading north.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified as Davy J. Creason, of Richmond. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old Richmond man, was taken to Lafayette County Regional Hospital in Lexington, Missouri with moderate injuries.