Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- CVS Health is offering free heart health screenings at the company's retail medical clinics nationwide every Thursday in February.

All you have to do is download a voucher from the CVS website and present it at a minute-clinic registration kiosk.

You'll learn the five key personal health numbers that can determine your risk for heart disease, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and your body mass index.

Click or tap here to learn more.