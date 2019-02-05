Independence man charged after allegedly breaking into multiple storage units

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is behind bars, accused of breaking into multiple storage units and stealing truck loads of items.

William Eaton, 29, faces 10 counts of second-degree burglary for the alleged break-ins.

According to court documents, Independence police got a tip that Eaton was involved in several storage unit burglaries. They received a warrant to track his vehicle from a Jackson County judge.

Between Jan. 25-29, Eaton’s vehicle was tracked to the Red Dot Storage facility on 24 Highway nine different times. People who rented the storage lockers would later discover that thousands of dollars worth of their belongings had been stolen.

On Jan. 30, the vehicle was tracked to Public Storage on E. 31st Street in Independence. Police responded and discovered multiple storage units were broken into.

Detectives met with Eaton the next day, and although he was not under arrest, he told investigators that he had committed multiple burglaries at storage facilities.

He was later arrested and told detectives that he had been breaking into storage units for six weeks. He also drove investigators to the scene of the alleged crimes and showed them the units that he burglarized.

Eaton also allegedly told investigators where they could find pickup trucks full of stolen items.

He’s being held in the Jackson County jail on $10,000 bond.