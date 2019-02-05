Be Weather Aware: Some glazing could create slick spots on untreated surfaces

Instant pot Tuscan bean soup

Posted 7:36 am, February 5, 2019, by

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tbsp dried basil
  • 1 tbsp dried oregano
  • 1 tbsp dried parsley
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup carrots, chopped
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1/2 cup zucchini, chopped
  • 1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • oz tomato sauce
  • 1 can cannellini beans
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup kale, stemmed removed and chopped
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 potato, chopped optional
  • 1/2 cup penne pasta optional

Directions:

  • Press “Saute” for 3 minutes. Heat oil on high and add the onion continuously stirring. After 2 minutes, add the garlic, basil, parsley and oregano and continue to stir.
  • After 3 minutes, the pressure cooker will “keep warm”.  Add the rest of the ingredients except for salt, pepper and kale.
  • Securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, press “Pressure Cook” and cook for 5 minutes.
  • After cooking, perform a “quick release” to release the pressure. Be careful and follow manufacturers instructions.
  • Stir in the kale, salt and pepper when the pressure cooker allows you to remove the lid. Let the kale soften for 5 minutes and serve.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g | Calories: 184kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 4g | Fiber: 8g

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories