Instant pot Tuscan bean soup

Ingredients: 1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried parsley

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup carrots, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup zucchini, chopped

1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes

8 oz tomato sauce

1 can cannellini beans

3 cups vegetable broth

1 cup kale, stemmed removed and chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1 potato, chopped optional

1/2 cup penne pasta optional

Directions: Press “Saute” for 3 minutes. Heat oil on high and add the onion continuously stirring. After 2 minutes, add the garlic, basil, parsley and oregano and continue to stir.

After 3 minutes, the pressure cooker will “keep warm”. Add the rest of the ingredients except for salt, pepper and kale.

Securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, press “Pressure Cook” and cook for 5 minutes.

After cooking, perform a “quick release” to release the pressure. Be careful and follow manufacturers instructions.

Stir in the kale, salt and pepper when the pressure cooker allows you to remove the lid. Let the kale soften for 5 minutes and serve.

Nutrition

Serving: 1 g | Calories: 184 kcal | Carbohydrates: 33 g | Protein: 8 g | Fat: 4 g | Fiber: 8 g

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.