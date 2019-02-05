Instant pot Tuscan bean soup

Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp dried basil
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tbsp dried parsley
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup carrots, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1/2 cup zucchini, chopped
- 1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 8 oz tomato sauce
- 1 can cannellini beans
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup kale, stemmed removed and chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 potato, chopped optional
- 1/2 cup penne pasta optional
Directions:
-
Press “Saute” for 3 minutes. Heat oil on high and add the onion continuously stirring. After 2 minutes, add the garlic, basil, parsley and oregano and continue to stir.
-
After 3 minutes, the pressure cooker will “keep warm”. Add the rest of the ingredients except for salt, pepper and kale.
-
Securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, press “Pressure Cook” and cook for 5 minutes.
-
After cooking, perform a “quick release” to release the pressure. Be careful and follow manufacturers instructions.
-
Stir in the kale, salt and pepper when the pressure cooker allows you to remove the lid. Let the kale soften for 5 minutes and serve.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 184kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 4g | Fiber: 8g
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.