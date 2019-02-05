× Kansas City church offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City tradition is back for all you love birds wanting to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

The folks at Unity Temple are offering free weddings next Thursday.

Couples can choose one of three chapels at the church located on the Plaza. The ceremonies, which last about 15 minutes, are pretty universal, but they’ll tailor it to each couple. Couples can even invite as many people as they like to their ceremony.

Unity Temple has married more than 1,000 couples in the 19 years they’ve offered free weddings.

Duke Tufty has been performing weddings at the church on Valentine’s day since it started all those years ago. He said it’s one of his favorite days of the year.

“As I’m going through the ceremony, in my mind, I am praying that this love will be as strong a year from now, 5 years from now, 50 years from now,” he said.

Those interested need to register by Monday. Schedule your time here.