KBI asks sexual assault victims to report clergy abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has begun an investigation into reports of sexual abuse across all four Catholic dioceses of Kansas, and is asking all victims to report clergy abuse to the agency.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt first requested that KBI begin investigating in November. In response to this request, KBI has organized a task force of six special agents who will conduct the investigation into reported abuse.

The KBI has asked victims to report all incidents of abuse regardless of when they happened, and even if the abuse was previously reported to law enforcement or the church.

Anyone who would like to report abuse can contact the KBI by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME or by sending an email to ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.