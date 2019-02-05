FOX4 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory begins at Noon

Posted 4:50 am, February 5, 2019, by , and , Updated at 06:06AM, February 5, 2019

Stay Weather Aware later today.  A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon through noon Wednesday! While the freezing rain and drizzle will be very light, the concern is that some glazing could create slick spots on untreated surfaces. But this won't be our only chance for wintry precipitation, we are tracking more in the updated forecast here!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

