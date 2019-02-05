Meet the 2019 Kissick Construction Game Changer Award winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kissick Construction Game Changer Award will be presented to a local individual or group who personifies the true spirit of sport not as a participant, but as a supporter, promoter, or champion of girls` and women`s sports and fitness. This award recognizes those who give their all to girls` and women`s sports through an outlet other than participation. Nominees demonstrate empowerment by working behind the scenes to promote or create opportunities for women and girls in sports.

Carrie Fry Robinson has played a key role in the women`s soccer revolution in Kansas City and continues to shape the future of the game as the founder of Finesse Soccer, the area`s only all female training organization. As a player, Robinson lead Shawnee Mission East to two state championships, breaking numerous records along the way, and eventually graduated from Indiana University.

Upon moving back to Kansas City, Carrie embraced her passion, and founded Finesse Soccer in 2010. Robinson envisioned an all-female coaching staff geared to encourage and motivate players and grow girls` soccer in Kansas City. Since then, Carrie has grown her team to include 14 female coaches who have trained over 1,000 girls of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Carrie is committed to making skills training and mentorship accessible to players across the metro area. She is passionate about women`s rights, and has partnered with Global FC to provide free soccer clinics to refugee girls living in Kansas City. Carrie is changing the game by making it her mission to keep girls in the game through impactful programming and inspiring them to be the strong, brave and powerful people they were born to be.