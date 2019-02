ODESSA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed at least one person near Odessa.

According to the Highway Patrol, a car and a semi collided on eastbound I-70 near Johnson Drive, killing at least one person.

Investigators say the crash may be weather-related. One lane of eastbound I-70 is closed.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.