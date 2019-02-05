× No charges against officers involved in deadly police shooting at Barney Allis Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No charges will be filed against the officers involved in a deadly police shooting at Barney Allis Plaza last year.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office released a letter to KCPD Chief Rick Smith on Tuesday, saying a committee reviewed the shooting that left one suspect and one innocent bystander dead.

The committee said evidence doesn’t support filing criminal charges against the three officers involved, and their actions were justified.

On June 14, police were called to Barney Allis Plaza in downtown KC on reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

The incident began when Timothy Mosley, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was thrown out of the nearby Marriott Hotel.

The prosecutor’s letter says Mosley then went to the plaza and approached a uniformed security guard on a golf cart. The security guard said Mosley held a gun to his side and demanded he drive toward a man on the plaza, later identified as 38-year-old Robert White, a homeless man.

Mosley then got off the golf cart and allegedly began to hit White with the handgun. The security guard ran away and called police.

The letter says when police arrived, it wasn’t clear who had the handgun or what was going on other than a disturbance between the two men.

Police ordered the two men to put the gun down and put their hands up, but the prosecutor’s letter says as Mosley and White continued to fight, Mosley pointed his gun directly at one of the three officers.

That officer then fired his weapon at the two men, and after hearing gunfire, another officer also returned fire. Both Mosley and White, who officials determined was an innocent bystander and unarmed, died at the scene.

The prosecutor’s letter says the officers’ actions were justified because Mosley’s actions “imminently threatened the lives of the officers.”

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video