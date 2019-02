OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with alleged mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The woman in the photo allegedly bought merchandise from a business in Raytown using a credit card stolen from an Olathe assisted living facility. She then left the area in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.