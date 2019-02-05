Police looking to ID suspect in deadly shooting at KC gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify the person pictured in relation to a killing that took place early Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. officers responded to a shooting near 17th and Grand. There they found a body outside of a gas station. The victim has not yet been identified.

The pictured suspect was last seen on foot north at East 16th St. and Walnut St. He is described as a black male, red sweatshirt, black leather jacket, blue jeans, a green military style back pack and carrying a white plastic grocery sack.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The police department are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

39.099727 -94.578567