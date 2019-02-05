Watch live: Trump delivers annual State of the Union address before Congress

WASHINGTON — After a 35-day partial government shutdown that prompted the House speaker to postpone Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, the President will finally arrive Tuesday night on Capitol Hill.

Watch the president’s speech in the video player above, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. CST.

When Trump gave his State of the Union address last year, he was coming off one of the highest points in his presidency.

He had just signed a huge tax cut into law and removed the Obamacare mandate penalty. Both the House and Senate were controlled by Republicans, and he was enjoying some of his highest approval ratings as president.

On Tuesday night, Trump is delivering his address in the wake of the longest government shutdown in US history.

The House has been taken over by Democrats, funding for the border wall is still off the table in negotiations, he remains hounded by the Robert Mueller investigation, and his approval rating remains around 40 percent.

According to one senior administration official, the theme of Trump’s speech is “choosing greatness.” Topics are set to include the economy, immigration, trade, healthcare, and foreign policy.

“It’s going to be a speech that’s going to cover a lot of territory,” Trump told reporters last week.