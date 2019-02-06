× 19-year-old girl and 21-year-old boy killed in crash on I-70 near Odessa

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says two people died in the crash along I-70 near Odessa Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. at mile marker 39.6.

According to the online crash report, four people were in a 2006 Pontiac heading west on I-70 when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road and slid into the median.

When the driver pulled out of the median and back into the left lane of I-70, she pulled directly into the path of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rear ended the Pontiac. The impact caused both vehicles to slide into the median barrier cable.

Wendy R. Rios, 19, died at the scene. Kaleb A. Huddlestuin later died at the hospital. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, sustained minor injuries. A 19-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, also sustained minor injuries. All four were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Rios and Huddlestuin are both from Illinois.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.