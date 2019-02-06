After months of negotiations, airlines reach deal to fund new KCI single terminal airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of wrangling, it appears that airlines have reached a deal to fund a new single terminal project at KCI.

The Kansas City Council’s airport committee chairwoman, Jolie Justus, announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Great news! Just received confirmation that airlines have an agreement regarding #NewKCI. Airline reps will be at Airport Committee hearing tomorrow morning to discuss. — Jolie Justus (@joliejustus) February 6, 2019

“This is great news for Kansas City,” she said in a statement. “We thank the airlines for their hard work to solve some big issues and for coming to an agreement that the City Council can soon vote to approve.”

It’s taken the eight airline carriers months to come to an agreement. Reaching a deal to fund the airport has been tenuous, with airlines struggling to come to grips with the $1.64 billion price tag.

Edgemoor, the company selected to build the airport, also issued a statement Wednesday night.

“Edgemoor has been working closely with both the airlines and KCAD to advance the single terminal project. We are in strong alignment, and look forward to beginning an exciting new chapter on this project,” said Edgemoor Project Manager Geoff Stricker.

The details of the plan are expected to be released during the airport committee meeting Thursday morning at City Hall.

Construction on the new terminal is expected to begin shortly after the deal is finalized.