Eric Stonestreet named Grand Marshal of KC’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in partnership with FOX4, announced Wednesday that Eric Stonestreet from Kansas City, Kansas, will be the 2019 Grand Marshal in the March 17th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Stonestreet is best known for his role on the sitcom "Modern Family." He is also a huge fan of the Chiefs and Royals.

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 11 a.m. The route will begin at Linwood and Broadway and head south to 43rd and Broadway.

The theme this year is “Shamrocks & Shenanigans.”

If you are interested in participating in the parade, they are will taking applications. Click or tap here for more information.

Stonestreet follows in the footsteps of many well-known public figures from Kansas City including Royals Hall of Famer Frank White, Author Gillian Flynn and many civic and business leaders such as Mike Murphy, John J. Sullivan Jr., and Kyle Kelly.

If you can't make it out to the parade, you'll be able to watch it on FOX4KC.com.