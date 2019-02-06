Icy roads: A live look at road conditions across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports are coming in Wednesday afternoon of multiple wrecks due to roads quickly becoming covered with ice.

Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers are working multiple crashes all across the Kansas City metro due to drizzle freezing into ice on the roads.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle is expected with total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. These hazardous conditions could impact your commute home Wednesday and your morning commute Thursday.

Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head home. The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link, select a camera group from the drop-down box below and click “Go!”

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.

