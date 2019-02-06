Kansas City restaurant featured on Gordon Ramsay’s ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you tune in to the TV show "24 Hours to Hell and Back" Wednesday night, you might see a familiar restaurant featured.

The new episode was filmed right here in Kansas City.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is going to give Bayou on the Vine, a Cajun restaurant at 18th and Vine, a second chance after witnessing some pretty horrendous actions.

See a special preview of Wednesday night's episode in the video player above.

During the show, Ramsay goes into restaurants undercover to sample the food, evaluate the staff and atmosphere before revealing himself.

"I go covert, go undercover, whether it's a jazz player, construction worker, or even the last couple weeks an old lady," Ramsay told FOX4's Rob Collins when he filmed the episode in November.

Ramsay and his team then have 24 hours to do a complete overhaul to get the restaurant ready to re-open.

Bayou on the Vine opened in 2017 and is owned by Sharekka Byrd and her family. Wednesday night's episode centers around Byrd and her sister who, based on teaser clips, weren't getting along when the episode was filmed.

See all the drama unfold at 7 p.m Wednesday on FOX4.