KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Kansas City.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near 82nd and Troost.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

This is the second deadly shooting in the last hour Wednesday night. Another shooting took place just after 8 p.m. near 13th and Highland.