Neighbor recounts scary moment when Center school bus flipped with students on board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The icy roads proved treacherous Wednesday afternoon for a metro school bus.

A Center School District bus was driving through an apartment complex near 82nd and Troost when it came around a corner and skidded down an icy hill.

"This hill is not too good when it comes to this kind of weather condition," neighbor Elese King said.

The bus dinged into a blue sedan, then ramped a curb and flipped onto its side.

"I just grabbed my coat and ran," King said.

King called 911, then went right to the overturned bus to do anything she could to help. First responders arrived soon after that, and together with the bus driver, they helped pull all three students, including one in a wheelchair, get out safely.

"Some were able to brace themselves and see it coming. But definitely shaken," King said.

The apartment complex's surveillance cameras captured the incident. See the footage in the video player above.

King helped contact the parents of the kids on the bus. In an abundance of caution, all three children and the bus monitor went to area hospitals to get checked out.

"It was nice and relieving to see the kids were OK. They may have the bumps and bruises and body sores, but it seems like they would be OK for the most part," said King.

The bus driver was treated at the scene, and King stood beside the driver, comforting her.

"You had to make sure they were OK because they're just doing their job, and this isn't something you can completely prevent," King said.

The bus driver also told FOX4 part of her legs went through the windshield when the bus flipped, but she was wearing her seat belt, which she credits with saving her life.