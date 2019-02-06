One person dead, firefighter hurt in KCK house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire Wednesday morning.

It happened near North 35th Street and Riverview Avenue.

Firefighters say they rushed to the neighborhood just before 9 a.m. after someone called 911.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found a wood framed home fully engulfed in flames.

The first responders immediately went into defensive mode, they could not enter the structure, because it looked like it was going to collapse.

Soon after they started battling the blaze, firefighters say the home did indeed collapse in on itself.

Commanders on the scene say there were two people inside the house. One escaped safely, the other did not.

"At this time we don’t have any cause of the fire right now," Morris Letcher, KCK assistant fire chief said. "One firefighter got hurt also. He’s been transported to the medical hospital. At this time the fire is under control. We are just knocking down hot spots we will be able to go in, if its safe, at that point. The fire marshal will do their investigation."

Officials say the person who was killed is a woman. She has not been identified at this time.

The injured firefighter does not appear to have life threatening injuries.

Safety is a big concern. The pavement and all flat surfaces are extremely slick. These are difficult conditions for anyone.

The Unified Government has even brought a salt spreader here to try to get rid of ice on the pavement. There's steady slope down to the fire scene. And it's pretty treacherous right now walking up and down that hill.