KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One person is dead after a fire at a Kansas City, Kansas home Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out before 9:20 a.m. at a home near 35th and Riverview.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or the victim's identity.

A FOX4 viewer did say flames could be seen coming from the house.

A firefighter who responded to the call was also injured, but the extent of those injuries is currently unknown.