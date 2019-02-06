Prosecutors drop charges against day care workers in St. Louis ‘fight club’ case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among the small children.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.

FOX2 previously reported that the workers had moved kids into a basement classroom because the heater broke. The fight club was the staff’s way of keeping the children occupied.

A prosecution memo filed Monday said the case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to "insufficient evidence." The memo was provided by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey's attorney.

Both teachers were fired.

Mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.