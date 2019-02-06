Salted dark chocolate popcorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon refined coconut oil

1/3 cup popcorn kernels

4 ounces (3/4 cup) dark chocolate, chopped

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup pecans

Directions:

1. In a medium pot, heat the oil and 3 kernels of popcorn, over medium-high heat until all 3 kernels pop. Pour in the remaining kernels, cover pot and shake to distribute. As the popcorn pops, shake pan occasionally and immediately remove from heat once the popping slows to 2-3 seconds between pops. Pour popcorn into a large bowl, removing any unpopped or partially popped kernels you see.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

3. Melt the chocolate and 1/4 teaspoon salt using a double boiler or in the microwave. Immediately pour over the popcorn.

4. Add in the pecans and stir to coat as thoroughly as possible.

5. Spread evenly onto the baking sheet. Let sit at room temperature until chocolate has hardened, about 1 hour

