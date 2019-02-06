Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after Nebraska man found deceased

CLAY CENTER, Kan. — A statewide Silver Alert in Kansas has been cancelled for a missing 66-year-old Nebraska man after he was found deceased Wednesday night.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the Alert Monday for Rick L. Kubes after he was last seen in Clay Center, Kansas Sunday morning.

Kubes, of Auburn, Nebraska, was last seen between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Clay Center before he left to return to Auburn, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kubes was in pain when he left Clay Center and was headed to the hospital in Auburn, according to the sheriff’s office.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.