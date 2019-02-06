Surveillance video shows KCPS school bus roll over with students on board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Surveillance video just shared with FOX4 shows a school bus carrying Kansas City, Missouri Public School students sliding around a corner and rolling over.

The rollover crash happened around noon near President Court and Virginia Avenue, which is not far from 83rd and Troost.

The bus was carrying three KCPS students at the time of the crash. All three students and the driver were taken to the hospital for a precautionary check. No serious injuries are suspected.